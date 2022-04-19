CHENANGO COUNTY, NY – Chenango County Board of Supervisors Chairman George Seneck has declared a State of Emergency and Travel Ban for Chenango County. Both took effect at 5 AM Tuesday morning and will continue until further notice.

The State of Emergency declares a ban on non-essential travel on all county and local roads. This prohibition does not apply to:

Vehicles engaged in Snow removal, sanding, salting, clearing and towing operations or those traveling to or from their job in relation to these duties