COLUMBUS, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A home health aide from Chenango County is facing multiple charges for allegedly stealing from her clients.



The Chenango County Sheriff’s Office arrested 45 year-old Tracy Boyer of Columbus on Thursday and charged her with grand larceny, burglary and conspiracy.



Investigators say they received complaints from 3 separate clients accusing Boyer of stealing $50,000, $3,000 and some jewelry.



Following a 6 month-long investigation, police say they determined that Boyer manipulated and assisted another person in breaking into the homes.



Police say Boyer also solicited a friend to write a false statement.