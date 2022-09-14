LINKLAEN, NY – Two Chenango County men have been arrested for possessing numerous ghost guns and illegal large-capacity magazines.

New York State Police arrested 19 year-old Alec Hollenbeck of Linklaen and 53 year-old Duane Hollenbeck of Moravia and charged them with criminal possession of a weapon.

Alec was arrested on August 30th and Duane a week later.

Ghost guns are firearms which can be purchased as parts online and assembled at home which lack serial numbers making them untraceable.

Police say the Hollenbeck’s ammunition feeding devices were banned by the state’s gun control SAFE Act.