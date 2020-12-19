Chemung County Public Works Commissioner speaks out about county’s clean up efforts

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County Public Works Commissioner, Andy Avery gave an update on the county’s clean-up efforts and had this to say about the amount of snow we received.

“As far as being prepared. We were ready I don’t think anybody was prepared for 20 inches. It wasn’t even called for by the meteorologists. So that part caught everybody by surprise,” said Avery.

However, that is not what was reported by our 18 News Meteorologists.

“Widespread steady snow is expected as we head towards Wednesday night into Thursday. This could be moderate to heavy at times with snowfall rates close to two inches per hour, especially into portions of the Northern Tier,” said 18 Storm Team Meteorologist, Jessica Camuto.

“Moderate to heavy snow, that’s the darker shades of purple and even some blue we can see here on our future fast. That’s a heavier snowfall rates there is potential for cubic feet into the snowball or our. Notice the darker shades of purple we have that cut off eight to 12 inches but isolated higher nones will also be possible,” said 18 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark.

“We will see high snowfall totals into the southern tier, and not only into the northern tier estimated snowfall totals across the area 12 to 18 inches plus across the northern tier This is the area in the dark blue, dark purple eight to 12 inches plus. Well, Wanda is pointing up closer to 30 inches of snowfall,” said Clark.