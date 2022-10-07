TOWN OF CHENANGO, NY – A local restaurant is moving back to Upper Front Street with a new name and a second location.

Cheesesteak Boss is having its grand opening Saturday in the Northgate Plaza.



It’s the new name for the Southern Tier Cheesesteak Company which originally started in the Kost Plaza before moving to Washington Avenue in Endicott in 2019.



Owner Nick Terzella decided to change the name to pay homage to his old Washington D-C area food truck which he called Bada Bing and used the same logo.



The restaurant offers three types of cheesesteak, beef made with ribeye and sirloin, sausage using Pasquale’s mild garlic sausage and shaved chicken.



All come with the choice of toppings: sauteed onions, peppers, hot peppers, mushrooms and bacon.

Terzella says,

“We put love into everything we do. When it comes to cooking and cooking for other people, that’s the most important thing is putting love into it, putting care into it. I think that’s the big difference between a local restaurant and some franchise restaurants, we really get to know our customers and we try to give them the best product possible.”



Terzella says he’s also introducing new menu items including crispy smash burgers, a thin grilled patty that comes in single, double, triple and quadruple and is served with, pickles, onions, yellow American cheese and Boss sauce.



Terzella says he eventually plans to change the name of the Endicott location to Cheesesteak Boss as well.



Hours will be 11:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., seven days a week including Saturday’s grand opening.