TODAY:

Chances of showers and thunderstorms in the morning to afternoon hours. Mostly cloudy conditions otherwise. The high temperature will be in the low 50’s and winds will go from the S to the NW 0-10 MPH.

TONIGHT:

Chances of showers ending before the overnight hours. Partly cloudy conditions overnight with a low around 32 degrees and winds from the N 0-10 MPH.

REST OF WEEK:

Temperatures will rise to average by Thursday into the 60’s and also on Friday. A brief day of sunshine on Thursday with rain moving in the second half of Friday. Rain is likely Friday night through Sunday with a chance of showers in the forecast again Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will drop again below average into the 50’s to begin the work-week.