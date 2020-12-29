Chamber of Commerce hosts seminar to help get people back on their feet

NEW YORK – A recent seminar is teaching people how to get back on their feet after the pandemic ends.

The Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce hosted the virtual Eggs and Issues Seminar to teach about how to recover from the pandemic relating to business and economic success.



The seminar, called “COVID Economic Recovery and Building Resilient Business”, had speakers cover how the pandemic is affecting our area from an economic standpoint.



Officials from the Small Business Administration says the organization’s programs have given out over 3 thousand loans in Broome County for a total of near 500 million dollars.



Deputy Director Dan Rickman says donations have been plentiful by the organization.

“The money got out the door. That’s the bottom line. It reached every part of our district, certainly, and even the country. When we look into and drill into demographics, the percentage of loans to low to moderate income communities and rural areas, we see that the penetration of these programs mirrored America.”

Speakers also elaborated on what they had been doing to help Greater Binghamton and the rest of the nation bounce back in the new year.