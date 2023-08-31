APALACHIN, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The 22nd edition of an annual golf tournament was played today, bringing all-stars and celebrities together to raise money for local charities.

The annual Jim Mudcat Grant Legacy All-Star Golf Tournament took place at the Links at Hiawatha.

The tourney supports local charities: the Broome County Urban League, the Boys and Girls Club of Binghamton, CHOW, Catholic Charities and others.

Some of the celebrities playing in this year’s tournament include former New York Yankee Ron Blomberg, former New York Jet John Schmitt, and Syracuse basketball star Roosevelt Bouie.

The tournament was established in 2002 by Security Mutual Life and the late Jim Mudcat Grant, a member of the Black Aces, African-American pitchers who won 20 games in a single baseball season.

CEO of Security Mutual Kirk Gravely says many local golfers look forward to playing each year.

CEO of Security Mutual Life, Kirk Gravely says, “Legacy is a key word, and that was added to the tournament not too long ago, in the last few years. And it is about legacy. I talked about the spirit of the people that are here, and seeing eachother and being excited about being together, that is that spirit.”

The tournament is a group scramble, best ball format.

Plus, golfers can enter bonus competitions such as longest drive and the bat putting challenge for additional bragging rights, and prizes.

Gravely says that in recent years, the tournament has given over $40,000 to local charities, and that this year could be record setting.

There was a separate fundraising initiative at the tournament this year to raise money for veterans, specifically, homeless veterans in Broome County.