CDC announces mask-wearing will be required on all public transportation beginning Monday night

Face masks will soon be required on public transportation.

The CDC announced late Friday night that mask-wearing will be required beginning Monday night.

It applied to planes, trains, boats, and buses, and transportation hubs like air terminals, subway stations, and seaports.

The mandate also covers subways, taxis, ride-hail vehicles, and ferries.

Operators and transportation workers will be required to wear masks as well.

The mandate was issued after President Joe Biden signed an executive order on January 21st, calling for immediate action on mask-wearing.

