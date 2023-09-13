(WHTM) — Danelo Cavalcante, the convicted murderer who escaped from Chester County Prison, has been arrested after a two week manhunt, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Cavalcante was taken into custody alive around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning with no shots fired, according to Governor Josh Shapiro.
State Police say officials responded to a residential alarm in the containment area around midnight but did not find Cavalcante. A helicopter then picked up a heat source, but had to be grounded due to weather.
Early Wednesday morning law enforcement moved in and a dog was able to subdue Cavalcante. who State Police say attempted to evade police by crawling under brush with a rifle west of PA Route 100.
The arrest was made by a combination of State Police and Border Patrol.
Cavalcante suffered a bite wound from the dog but not other injuries were reported. Cavalcante was taken to the State Police Avondale station for processing and will be taken to a State Correctional Institution to serve a life sentence for murder.
‘Today is a great day here in Chester County, said Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan. “Our nightmare is over and the good guys won.”
State Police say people intended to assist Cavalcante, but they do not believe he received that help.
“This was an exhaustive search for an extremely violent and dangerous man that ended with the best possible outcome – the escapee’s capture without physical harm to residents or the brave officers who tracked him down,” Attorney General Michelle Henry said. “I commend the hundreds of searchers who were laser-focused in their mission, and did not flinch at the challenges they endured along the way.”
Henry says Cavalcante is expected to be arraigned on the felony escape charge, which was filed on Aug. 31. The Office of the Attorney General will handle the investigation and prosecution regarding Cavalcante’s escape from Chester County Prison.
Cavalcante’s escape from the prison on August 31 was caught on video that showed him crab walking up prison walls, after which State Police say he pushed through razor wire and climbed on to the roof.
Cavalcante was convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend in 2021. He is also wanted in for a separate murder in Brazil. He escaped from Chester County Prison while awaiting transfer to state prison.
Police believed they had closed in on Cavalcante on Monday evening, after they say he stole a rifle from a garage. The homeowner encountered Cavalcante and fired at him, but police did not believe he was injured.
The search for Cavalcante consisted of law enforcement agencies including Pennsylvania State Police, Border Patrol, FBI, U.S. Marshals, ATF, Chester County District Attorney’s office, and agencies from Chester, Montgomery, Delaware, and Bucks Counties.
The full press conference from Wednesday morning can be watched below: