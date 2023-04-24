BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The cost of food at grocery stores rose 11.4 % last year in comparison to 3.5% in both 2020 and 2021, making it harder for everyone, including working families to buy enough, quality food.

Catholic Charities of Broome County has one of its food outreach programs located at 100 Main Street in Binghamton.

The program provides food and clothing to families in the community, with over 50 volunteers helping out.

It is open to all Broome County families, with proper identification that you live in the county.

The pantry supervisor, Michelle Dow says that as the cost of groceries increases, the amount of donations coming in the door decreases.

She says that in some cases, the very same people that were donating to the pantry on a weekly basis, are now receiving food from it.