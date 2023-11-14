VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Catholic Charities of Broome County will be posted outside of the Walmart in Vestal for the next week, collecting donations of Thanksgiving fixings to provide meals for the community.

Catholic Charities is once again hosting its annual Thanks4Giving Food Drive to raise money and food donations for local families this holiday season.

The group has the goal of raising 3,700 turkey donations this year. So far, the turkey drive has received just over 700 turkeys, and is hoping for around 3,000 more by the end of the day on Friday.

Program manager at Catholic Charities, Hannah Burge says that they will accept whatever you can donate, whether it be full turkeys, fixings such as green beans, stuffing, and cranberry sauce, or monetary donations.

“One thing I think about is a single mom who might tell their child that they’re not going to have a Thanksgiving dinner, but because of events like this and the turkey drive, they’re able to provide for their family and provide for their children and make sure that they have a Thanksgiving meal. So, it’s really rewarding,” said Burge.

The group has an RV parked right outside the Walmart in Vestal.

Burge says that they are always looking for more volunteers to man the RV and receive donations.

Burge says that if a representative is not around when you stop by, there should see a labeled cart where you can place donations.

The drive will run every day this week, until wrapping up at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

You can also donate by texting Turkey Love B-C to 50155.