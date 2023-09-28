VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – After 45 years of service, Taylor Garbage has been sold to Casella Waste Systems, and the new company held an open house today to meet and speak with the community.

In a letter to customers, Taylor announced that it has been acquired by Casella effective August 1st.

Casella started in Vermont and now provides waste services in seven states, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maine, Pennsylvania and New York.

The CEO, John Casella says that when moving into a new community, the top priority is maintaining and happy, healthy team environment for the employees, and if the team is happy, that rubs off onto the customers.

CEO of Casella Waste Systems, John Casella says, “We first have to be of service to each other before we can take care of our customers. And if we can be of service to each other, take care of our customers, then as a public company, our shareholders will be happy as well. And its exactly that order. Our people first, our customers, and then the net result of that activity will be happy shareholders.”

Similar to Taylor Garbage, Casella was founded as a single truck operation back in 1975 and has grown to now provide services to more than 1,000,000 customers.

The area market manager for Casella, Jared Taylor says that there shouldn’t be any major changes for customers.

The Market Area Manager at Casella, Jared Taylor says, “We’ll continue our exceptional service and nothing should really change as far as same faces on the routes, same faces in the office, same voices, everyone is still here. We just look forward to more growth and continuing in the Southern Tier.”

Casella has moved into Taylor’s old headquarters located at 3104 Vestal Road.

CEO John Casella says that he is proud to take over the Taylor legacy and says he’s excited that several members of the Taylor family can start their retirement knowing the business is in good hands.