(WIVT/WBGH) – A local car service is preparing for a high demand of calls next week as this first major storm winds down.

Tom’s Service Center located at 132 East Service Highway in Hillcrest says that they have received many calls this morning regarding last minute decisions to change into snow tires.

The secretary, Roxy Holcomb says that they generally get the greatest number of calls in the couple of days prior and after a storm.

She says generally, people ask about replacing snow tires, addressing their traction control light, and getting new windshield wipers.

Holcomb says that people will get anxious when their traction light comes on, but many of them don’t have snow tires in the first place.

Secretary at Tom’s Service Center Roxy Holcomb says, “Monday is probably going to be a lot of snow tires, people’s traction control lights coming on. They’ll call us all panicked because they couldn’t get through the snow storm and they notice they need new tires on their car or, like I said the traction control light, so they’ll come on for that, which, is just a normal simple thing.”

Holcomb mentions that after a storm, they receive a lot of calls about body work and fixing up fender benders.

Tom’s does minor fixes such as small dents but refers customers to other collision centers for full body work.

She says generally, the calls start coming in at the same time the snow does, and they don’t stop until the storm does.