PORT CRANE, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Emergency personnel have pulled out a car that was submerged in the Chenango River for over a week following a serious injury crash along Interstate 88.

On Saturday, the Broome County Sheriff’s Office along with the New York State Department of Transportation extracted a 2001 Honda sedan from the river in Port Crane.



On Friday May 5th, Colby Degnan drove the vehicle off the highway, through a guide rail and into the river while heading west on 88.



He and his passenger were able to climb out of the car and the passenger swam to shore while Degnan was swept down the river.



Two Sheriff’s Office employees, Deputy Mark Hamilton and Detective Matt Barcak managed to rescue Degnan from the water and perform emergency CPR.



Degnan remains in critical condition at Wilson Hospital.



The Broome County Dive Team had to wait over a week for the river level and strong current to subside before attaching cables to the Honda and lifting it out using a crane.