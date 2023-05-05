TOWN OF FENTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – According to the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, at 11:39 a.m. a car crashed off I-88 into the Chenango River near the Exit 3 on-ramp (Port Crane).

The car, a 1991 Honda sedan, was traveling westbound before the crash.

A male driver and a female passenger made it out of the cabin and onto the car’s roof before it sank into the river.

They were rescued by Broome County Sheriff’s deputies and transported to Wilson Hospital for their injuries.

The passenger sustained minor injuries, but the driver sustained serious, life-threatening injuries.

Traffic will be closed in the right lane of I-88 westbound until the accident investigation concludes,