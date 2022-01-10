CANDOR, N.Y. (WETM) – Donald Griffith was arrested on multiple drug-related charges after a traffic stop in Tioga County.

Tioga County Sheriff Gary Howard says Griffith was arrested on Jan. 8 for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd with intent to sell, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4th, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 5th, Possession of Hypodermic Needle, Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia – Scales, and Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia – Packaging.

Griffith, 31, was arraigned before Justice Anderson of CAP Court and was released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to appear in the Town of Tioga Court in front of Justice Bogart on Jan. 12, 2022.