HARPURSVILLE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Last night’s candlelight vigil to honor Brennan Loveless attracted well over a hundred people.

The event took place on the track at Harpursville High School.

Almost everyone was holding a lit candle throughout the ceremony, and some launched Chinese lanterns into the night sky in honor of Brennan.

Pastor Kelly Todd from Bethel Chapel Church recited several poems and readings.

One passage was handed out to everyone in attendance, and they read it in unison.

Pastor Kelly Todd of Bethel Chapel Parish says, “We acknowledge the power in this holy act of remembrance. And honor the one’s we have lost by sharing their light as well as our own, with others and the world.”

Following a moment of silence, family, friends, and strangers shared memories about Brennan’s legacy.

The Colesville ambulance and fire company showed up and turned on their emergency lights and sirens to close out the ceremony.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office arrested 34-year-old Bradley Law of Harpursville on Monday and charged him with criminally negligent homicide and leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident.

A memorial service for Loveless will be held at the Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home on Maple Street in Harpursville next Friday at 1, with calling hours from 11 to 1.