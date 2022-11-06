(WIVT/WBGH) – Rob Mack was born and raised in Binghamton and has lived in Endwell for more than 30 years. He’s been a registered nurse for over 43 years, taking 25 years off from nursing to work in finance.

About 10 years ago, he got involved with the Town, serving on the planning board, the town board and as a town constable. He says his experience makes him well-suited to oversee major decisions regarding how Union spends its American Rescue Plan funds.

Rob Mack says, “I feel that infrastructure is one of our biggest investments that we need to make in the town to make it a good, viable town and a place businesses and people want to come to.”

Mack says he’d like to negotiate with the Broome County Sheriff’s Office or the two village police departments about providing additional coverage to the rest of the town to complement the State Police presence in Endwell. He says that Union has additional large fund balances that could be better utilized.

Rob Mack says, “A town should always keep money for a rainy day. But a town does need to spend excessive fund balances because it is the taxpayers’ money and it’s not something for the town to hold onto.”

Mack says he’s been committed to giving back his entire adult life, serving on boards, volunteering for his church and youth sports. For the past 16 years, he’s been president of the John Mack Foundation which raises money to place AED’s in large gathering spaces. It was started after his nephew John died in a lacrosse accident when no AED was present. Mack says all of his background makes him ready to lead.

Rob Mack says, “I can’t imagine doing the supervisor’s job without that experience. Knowing the way the town works, knowing how to manage town budgets.”

Lori Wahila is a 4th generation American descended from Italian immigrants who settled in our area. She’s been an instructor at SUNY Broome for over 30 years, teaching accounting, finance, mathematics and computer science. She says her knowledge of spreadsheets, budgets and data make her well-suited to assist with not only the spending of ARPA funds but also the 113 million dollars earmarked toward establishing a lithium-ion battery research and manufacturing hub in Endicott.

Lori Wahila says, “Endicott, which has the infrastructure left over from IBM and other companies to lend itself for this area to become a clean and smart energy hub of the Northeast.”

Wahila says the battery-related businesses and their employees have the potential to grow the town’s property tax base. She says that’s essential for maintaining the level of services that are a priority for town residents.

Lori Wahila says, “Do not want to see their garbage service taken away, and they’d have to pay a private company. Or their volunteer ambulance service taken away, and put into the hands of a private company. So, we need to increase our tax base.”

Wahile says she was always interested in politics, but only became politically active when former President Donald Trump was elected. She’s a co-lead of the local activist group Indivisible Binghamton, holding rallies on a number of subjects including abortion rights and corruption. She says she has the expertise to make the town a better place.

Lori Wahila says, “I do corporate and not-for-profit tax returns so I’m heavily involved in finance. Getting businesses up and running and keeping them efficient. And I think I can do the same for the Town of Union.”

Both candidates say they’re ready and able to do the hard work to move the town forward.