WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The upcoming summer season means camping for some families as a quick getaway. However, those plans are being put on hold due to the smoke in the air. Health experts are emphasizing that it is not safe for people to go camping in these conditions.

“If you could delay your plans to camp for a few days and until the smoke calms down, it would be a lot safer for you and especially if you have anybody in your crowd that has an underlying lung condition like asthma or COPD,” said Dr. Gregory Loewen, Arnot Ogden Medical Center.

According to campers in Watkins Glen, there isn’t much visibility sightseeing from afar. Despite the haze, they are finding ways to safely enjoy their vacation.

“Maybe rethink your plans if you want to come down. if you’re looking for some really good views or photos, it’s not going to happen. So, enjoy the camping experience from what you get”, said Austin McAuley, camper from North Toronto.

If you are planning on camping. Here are five steps to camp safely during wildfire season: