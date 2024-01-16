JOHNSON CITY, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A beautiful, historic stone chapel in a local Catholic cemetery has been torn down because it was no longer in use and was too expensive to repair and maintain.

The chapel at Calvary Cemetery on Harry L Drive in Johnson City was demolished Monday.



The news was met with outrage by many as it circulated recently over social media.



The cemetery, which is owned and operated by the Syracuse Diocese of the Roman Catholic Church, allowed Broome County Historian Roger Luther to take photographs prior to the building’s demolition.



An operations manager at Calvary tells NewsChannel 34 that the chapel had not been used for interment services since 1981 and that the building needed significant repairs. Calvary says despite it looking like it was in good shape to the untrained eye, the building’s roof needed to be replaced and the grout between the stones would have had to be repointed.



The cemetery estimated the cost of renovations at between $750,000 and $1 million. What’s more, once renovated, the cemetery would need to budget to maintain and heat the structure, despite only using it in recent years for the cold storage of remains for small rural cemeteries that don’t dig graves in the winter.



The manager says there are two modern chapels built into the mausoleum structure which are open to the public, whereas the stone chapel was not open to the public.



Calvary says 90% of the materials and contents will be repurposed, including the altar, stained glass windows, stations of the cross, 24 doors and outside stone and brick work. 3 stone crosses and the corner stone will be utilized as part of a memorial to the chapel which will be constructed at the site.