SIDNEY, NY – A free event will be held in Sidney this weekend to educate participants on the impact that honeybees have on our environment, and lessons that can be learned from observing them.

Buzz About HoneyBees Day will be held this Sunday, July 10th, at the American Legion Post 183.



Sunday is the second of four events in the Rotary Club of Sidney’s Summer Series.



Bill Roche, a member of the Sidney Rotary says that the goal of the summer series is for people to see the resemblance between a bee’s work ethic and our daily lives.

Sidney Rotarian, Bill Roche says, “But there’s a concept behind it. And subliminally we’ll give that to kids. So whether it’s about the concept of family and cooperation and saving for the future, like bees would save for the Winter; they store things away, their family their teamwork, those kinds of concepts are really important to us.”

There will be over twenty hands-on stations set up for those in attendance such as observing an active hive, watch a beekeeper spin honey, taste and compare different honeys, make soap using bee’s wax, and plenty more.



No live bees will be exposed to the attendees.



The event will be on Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. at 22 Union Street in Sidney.

For more information, visit their FaceBook page: https://www.facebook.com/events/543692257452215/.