BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – VINES is the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce’s Business of the Week.

VINES stands for Volunteers Improving Neighborhood Environments.

Since 2007, the non-profit has been creating community gardens across Greater Binghamton.

The Executive Director, Amelia LoDolce says that VINES strives to create a just and sustainable food system by helping people grow their own food and connecting them with local farmers.

She says that since 2007, VINES has built 22 community gardens throughout the triple cities of Binghamton, Johnson City and Endicott.

Plus, LoDolce says over 300 families are signed up with the farm share program.

Through farm share, families can subscribe to receive a weekly shipment of local veggies from June through October.

The Executive Director of VINES, Amelia LoDolce says, “So, we’re giving kids the opportunity to learn how to grow food. But also, giving them meaningful employment so they can help feed our community. They’re literally growing, harvesting the vegetables and then going out to our farm share distributions to see the people who they’re helping feed.”

VINES is currently constructing its new headquarters on Susquehanna Street in Binghamton.

LoDolce says the building will be net zero emissions, meaning it will make as much energy as it uses.

For more information visit VinesGardens.org.