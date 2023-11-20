CONKLIN, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Trivium Packaging was selected as the Greater Binghamton Chamber’s Business of the week.

The global company manufactures metal containers.

Trivium has a facility in Conklin, and the plant manager, James Lane says that the site produces millions of cans and ends, every day.

We have one of only eight Trivium plants in North and South America, but there are over 50 throughout Europe and Asia.

Lane says that the cans are used in almost every possible industry, health and beauty, paint, food, beverage, and more.

Even with over 70 employees working at the Conklin factory, Lane says that the entire building is environmentally sustainable.

Plant Manager at Trivium Packaging, James Lane says, “So, this is a zero waste and landfill plant. We don’t generate any waste, which couples well with our product. So, our product that we make is a can or end, or an aluminum bottle is infinitely recyclable. So, the consumer can literally buy this product, recycle it, and within thirty to sixty days, it’s back on the shelf for them to buy again.”

Lane says that all of the products come in different sizes and diameters to fit every industry’s need.

He says that they are always looking for more workers.

Visit TriviumPackaging.com to learn more.