BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The River House is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

Located at 38-42 Front Street in Binghamton, the River House is an apartment building that offers housing and commercial space for a variety of people of all ages.

Commercial space within the building includes businesses such as a doctors office, or a hair and nail salon.

These services are open to the community, regardless if you are a resident of the building.

The River House was built in 1963 and was renovated five years ago.

Property Manager Mandy Starling says they hold monthly social events and parties for all their residents to help bring everyone closer together.

Property manager at the River House, Mandy Starling says, “We try to make them feel at home. That’s the whole thing. Would you want to live here, and everybody wants to live in a community. They want to live somewhere where you know your neighbors.”

Starling says the motto at the River House is “Love where you live”.

The River House has 60 apartments and 15 commercial spaces.

Apartment options include one bedroom and one bath, two bedrooms and two bath or three-bedroom two bath with a starting rate of eleven hundred dollars.

Find out more at RVRHouse.com.