BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – SEI Design is the Greater Binghamton Chamber’s Business of the Week.

SEI Design established its Binghamton Office in 2016 but was founded in Rochester in 2006.

The business designs architectural blueprints for public school buildings, higher education buildings, and various other commercial and public facilities.

Senior Principal Matt Managhan says that its newest contract is with New York State to create a cannabis dispensary.

Managhan says that despite other offices in Albany, and Buffalo, the company plans on expanding its staffing and footprint here in Binghamton.

Senior Principal at SEI Design Matt Managhan says, “We’re trying to come up with a solution that’s a nice architectural solution for our clients. It could be a very traditional looking solution, or it could be a very modern looking solution.”

He says that in Binghamton specifically, the group has started to use drones to scan buildings and create virtual 3D models in a fraction of the time it used to take.

You can view pictures of their work, as well as look into a project of your own by visiting SEIDesignGroup.com.