BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Sean Murphy Studios is the Greater Binghamton Chamber’s Business of the Week.

Sean Murphy Studios is a professional photography service that specializes in capturing school portraits, corporate head shots, weddings, and more.

Last year alone, the studio took and edited over half a million photos between just three photographers.

Lead photographer, Sean Murphy says that all of the editing and printing is done in house.

Murphy says there are nineteen different backdrops in the studio, including natural wood or brick, plus a green screen that can change into whatever the customer wants.

Lead Photographer at Sean Murphy Studios, Sean Murphy says, “There’s a lot of different options we can do in here. We also have a multitude of different lighting effects we can do. So, we can really create some interesting effects in here. And, its pretty frequent that we have an athlete diving in the air in front of a backdrop to catch a baseball out of the air or something like that. So, we do some pretty wild stuff up here.”

He says graduation season just ended, so that means all of the local high school seniors in the class of 2024 will start filing in for senior photos.

The studio can also create buttons, magnets and other items with your photos on them.

Visit SeanMurphyStudios.com for more information.