BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Ross Park Zoo is the Greater Binghamton Chamber’s business of the week.

Executive Director Phil Ginter says that even though we are entering the cooler months of the year, a majority of the animals prefer this weather.

He says that attendance has been growing since the end of the pandemic.

The zoo is currently developing a new master plan that will make major changes around the facility, and in the ways that it operates. Ginter says that within the next several months, more information will be released about how the public can contribute their ideas to the master plan.

Executive Director of the Ross Park Zoo, Phil Ginter says, “It’s an exciting time here for us at the zoo as we’re working on our master plan, as we’re getting ready to roll out our new strategic plan for the future direction of the zoo. 2025 will be our 150th anniversary as a zoo and a park.”

Ginter says, don’t let the cold deter you from visiting. The zoo now has a fully enclosed and heated, eleven passenger shuttle that can take you around the park.

Ginter reminds the public that through October 29th, the zoo is decorated for its illumination for conservation lantern festival.

Find out more by visiting RossParkZoo.org.