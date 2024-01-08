TOWN OF CHENANGO, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Robinson Design Company is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

Robinson Design provides custom vinyl products for your home, business, or vehicle.

The family-owned business started over a decade ago and specializes in anything and everything to do with marketing for a business.

They provide small business tips and coaching, marketing plans, merchandise and signage.

Owner Tonya Robinson says that the business represents around 2,700 clients.

Owner of Robinson Design Company, Tonya Robinson says, “If you’re just starting out, we’ll come in, we’ll coach you, we’ll kind of give you some ideas and pointers on getting up and running and getting started and how to market yourself. We do embroidery, screen-printing, so we can do all of your clothing. So, typical things, people come in get clothing, they’ll get business cards and they’ll get one of their vehicles lettered.”

What started as a one-person business, now has nine paid employees working on 30 to 50 different projects at once.

Robinson says they can make signage as big or as small as you’d like.

You can get a quote by stopping into the office at 368 Kattelville Road or visit online at RobinsonDesignCo.com.