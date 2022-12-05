VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Roberts Eye Care was selected as the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce’s Business of the Week.

Roberts has been in service since 1948 and has been a member of the chamber for 58 years.

Doctor Angela Marx says that Roberts provides full scope optometric eye care, which includes traditional eye exams, diagnosing and treatment of diseases, and a variety of eye wear for purchase.

Marx says that between their two offices in Sidney and Vestal, the business employs over 50 people, and continues to grow.

Doctor Angela Marx says, “So we strive to have some of the latest and greatest in technology in the area. When new pieces of equipment come out, when new instruments are available, we really strive to have them and incorporate them into our practice, so we’re able to provide that fullest scope of care.”

Marx says that December is a busy month for eye care providers, so if you haven’t already, book your appointment ahead of time.

You can stop by their office and make an appointment in person while you peruse the collection of glasses and lenses or call them at 722-2020.