JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Payco is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.



The payroll company began in 1993 focusing on restaurants and other hospitality organizations.

The company now provides services to around 1,000 employers across 46 states.



Besides payroll, Payco offers HR services such as on-boarding, time-off requests, benefit enrollments, and more.



Vice President of Operations Tom Bosman says that company has been growing consistently.

Vice President of Operations at Payco, Tom Bosman says, “Every client is assigned to an individual payroll specialist that handles their needs. They have their direct extension, direct email address, they don’t go through menu options, we don’t do ticket systems, so our clients receive immediate responsive answers to any of their needs or questions.”

Bosman says that since COVID, there has been an equalization of average pay throughout the country.



For more information, go to https://www.paycoinc.com/