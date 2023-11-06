OWEGO, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – PAC’s Axe Throwing has been selected as the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce’s Business of the Week.

Axe throwing is a growing sport that originated in the Southwestern part of the country but has slowly grown more popular nationwide.

The sport is similar to darts, in that you throw a hatchet, knife, or shovel at a wooden board to score points.

PAC’s opened in January of last year.

The owner, Paul Kwiatkowski says that there are coaches on site to teach the different methods of throwing.

Owner Paul Kwiatkowski says, “We help people throw, we help them get the mechanics of it, and then we’re here to help them kind of figure it out if they’re still struggling. So, we’ve got different weighted hatchets which also help. It’s easier to put a lighter hatchet in somebody’s hands or a heavier hatchet depending on how they throw to really make sure that they’re hitting some blades to boards and having a good time.”

You can rent a lane for 30 minutes or 75.

There are leagues all year round, with the next upcoming league starting on November 28th.

It is free to sign up, to find out more visit PACSAxeThrowing.com.