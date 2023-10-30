BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – M.E. Creativeworks was selected as the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce’s Business of the week.

Creativeworks is a one stop shop for media and creative services, including photography, audio and video production, brand building, marketing campaigns and more.

The sole operator of Creativeworks, Matt Ebbers has a studio above Alexander’s Cafe on Chenango Street.

Ebbers does everything in house, including photo shoots, audio recording and production, and editing to name a few.

He says that being a one-man-band makes it easier to connect with clients to better understand and realize their vision.

Multi-Media Specialist at M.E. Creativeworks Matt Ebbers says, “Because I am a one-person operation, I’m able to really connect with the business owner, or the entrepreneur, or the team on a personal level, and really get to understand what their vision is and how we can make that happen through content, through media, through what I do.”

Ebbers handled all of the photography for the grand opening of the new Dick’s House of Sport in Johnson City, and does in house head shots, product images, and events.

Find out more by visiting MattEbbers.com.