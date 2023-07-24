Johnson City, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Jupiter Games is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

The retail store in Johnson City specializes in board games, cards, role playing games, and hobby supplies.

Plus, Jupiter offers a 3,500 square foot gaming space with over 450 board game titles that is free to use whenever the store is open.

Managing partner, Mindy Green says that, especially in today’s day and age, it’s important to connect with one another in person and have fun while we’re doing it.

The Managing Partner of Jupiter Games, Mindy Green says, “Personal connection, where people can sit down at a table, communicate with each other, collaborate. Board games can really foster those human connections. And that’s a great thing to be able to develop in folks.”

Green says Jupiter Games has the largest selection of RPG’s in the Triple Cities.

And if by chance you are struggling to find a specific title, Green says that the shop will order the game, and sell it for 10% off.

Jupiter Games is located at 240 Main Street in downtown Johnson City.

For more information, visit JupiterGames.shop.