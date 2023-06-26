TOWN OF DICKINSON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Helio Health is the Greater Binghamton Chamber’s Business of the Week.

Helio Health operates a detoxification center and inpatient rehab facility at the Broome Developmental Center for people with substance use disorder.

Helio offers a 28-day inpatient rehab program for those medically withdrawing from drugs or alcohol.

Service director Lena Meyer says that in the near future, Helio will offer a longer-term residency program after clients get through the 28-day rehab.

She says that the facility sees upwards of 400 clients every month at the detox center, and around 100 in the rehab program.

Service Director at Helio Health, Lena Meyer says, “Helio Health here in Binghamton just wants to help people in whatever way we can. And so, if that’s not here specifically for whatever reason, we want to connect them to services that will get them the help that they need. Helio’s mission is all about promoting recovery and so, whatever that may look like for that person, we want to make sure that we’re apart of their journey in any way we can.”

Meyer says about 85 employees work at the facility off of Glenwood Road. Helio Health has a 24-hour hot line for anyone in need of its services.

Find out more by visiting helio.health.