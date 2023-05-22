VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Eastern Staffing and Recruiting is the Greater Binghamton Chamber’s Business of the Week.

The recruiting company’s Vestal office opened in 1986.

Organizations bring in Eastern Staffing and Recruiting to find quality talent in the market and hire them for a job.

The Vice President, Frank McCarthy says that the staffing side of the company is more contract to hire and the recruiting side are more professional, technical positions.

McCarthy says, “We spend a lot of time on the front side of things to try and understand the company, what they make, what they work with, how they work, who’s there, their corporate culture, and try to really dial in the job description that they’re looking to fulfill.”

There are twelve employees working at the local office.

They hire for almost all jobs, ranging from entry level to executive positions.

In its 37 years of business, Eastern Staffing and Recruiting has hired over 100,000 candidates.

Find out more by visiting HireEastern.com.