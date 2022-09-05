BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) –

The Crime Victims Assistance Center is the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce’s Business of the Week.



The organization provides victim services to people in Broome and Chenango counties. Primarily, victims of child abuse, sexual assault, and domestic violence.

CVAC offers free, confidential services such as counseling, legal advocacy, education about prevention, and a 24/7 crisis hotline.



Christine Battisti is the executive director of CVAC and says that over recent years, there has been an increase in child cases due to the impact of the internet.



In 2021, the organization helped 391 children through Broome County’s Child Advocacy Center.

Executive Director of the Crimes Victims Assistance Center Christine Battisti says, “As a society, we are talking and we are encouraging people to come forward and not keep quiet. So I think that directly impacts what we are seeing. We have far more numbers coming out, more volume of cases. We’ve seen an increase in sexual assault in the last couple of years in our community, domestic violence, and crime as a whole.”

Battisti says that CVAC has a plethora of resources for parents and families to understand the impact of social media and the internet.



She also says that the pandemic opened the door to virtual counseling.



The organization currently has 32 employees, and has recently expanded to have office space on Binghamton University’s campus, working with students and staff.



CVAC will also be transitioning into a new building in the coming months. Since the organization is grant funded, Battisti says that they would appreciate any contributions to alleviate the financial burden of moving.



To donate or volunteer, you can call their main office at (607) 723-3200