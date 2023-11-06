VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A local trucking company is looking to reach emission goals by rolling out a new line of electric trucks.

Burr Truck in Vestal held a news conference with local officials to announce that it is now selling EV trucks from two industry leaders, Volvo and Workhorse.

Burr is the first Workhorse distributor in New York State, and also the longest standing Volvo dealer in the entire country.

The EV trucks have fewer moving parts, which requires less maintenance, and the material used throughout the truck is lightweight, yet, durable, ensuring lasting performance and resilience.

CEO Chuck Burr says that although E-V trucks are still new to the industry, the sooner companies start filling their fleets with them, the sooner the prices will go down.

CEO of Burr Truck, Chuck Burr says, “This will help offset upfront costs and switching to battery powered electric trucks, keeping in mind that, as with all new technology, as more suppliers engage in this market segment, competition will drive the upfront and operational costs downwards.”

Burr has the only 3 DC fast charging station in the county, which they say is the fastest way to charge an EV.

Burr says that there are incentives for purchasing EV trucks, including tax credits, rebates, reduced registration fees, and access to carpool lanes.

If interested in adding an EV to your fleet of trucks, visit BurrTruck.com.