VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH)- Opponents of a housing complex under development in Vestal were rebuffed in an effort to interact with residents at a public event on Wednesday.

The group Responsible Vestal Zoning set up an information table at the Vestal Farmers Market.

Members were sharing information about their opposition to the Retreat at Bunn Hill housing complex on Bunn Hill Road that the Vestal Town Board approved in April.

Shortly before closing Wednesday, Vestal Town Clerk Debra Wallace visited the group and told them they would need to leave the market.

Wallace tells NewsChannel 34 that only vendors selling local produce, baked goods, and other traditional farmers’ market fare are allowed at the market.

She says political organizations are prohibited.

Wallace says she was responding to a complaint by a concerned citizen.

Members of Responsible Vestal Zoning, which has filed a lawsuit against the project, say the move is indicative of the shoddy treatment they’ve received at the hands of town officials.

They are currently exploring other public events and opportunities to get their message out to Vestal residents.