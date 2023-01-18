MONTROSE, PA (WIVT/WBGH) – Families woke up to a smoke-filled apartment at a house fire in Susquehanna County.

Just before 4 a.m. this morning, the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshall Unit responded to a duplex at 100 Grow Avenue in Montrose.

The Pennsylvania State Police say that both buildings were occupied at the time of the fire, but that all tenants escaped without injuries and that the Red Cross will provide temporary housing.

State Police say the fire started in the kitchen on the ride-side of the apartment.

Three structures and three vehicles were damaged, and the state police deem the building a total loss.

A cause has not yet been determined.