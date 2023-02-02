BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – There’s an insect infestation taking place at the Discovery Center.

The traveling exhibit “Bug Squad” opens at the Discovery Center this weekend.

It features a variety of animatronic insects, such as a firefly, an ant and a butterfly, that speak and move when you approach.

Each bug is paired with an interactive activity geared toward children from toddlers to 12 years-old.

Executive Director Brenda Myers says the children’s museum wanted a new exciting exhibition to lure people back post-COVID.

Plus, kids love bugs.

Myers says, “They like the exploration and they like to notice how bugs are different from each other. Sometimes we don’t realize how they are helping us, with climate change and how they are indicators of what we are doing to our world. So in our focus on sustainability, bugs are a big part of the story and also some thing that we think about in our Story Garden.”

Myers says the DC is developing curriculum to use with its preschool and after-school programs as well as school field trips.

Bug Squad will be at the Discovery Center for 3 months, and thanks to the sponsorship of IBM, there’s no separate admission for the exhibit.

However, on weekends, you’re encouraged to reserve a spot because attendance will be limited and guests will wear wrist bands limiting them to 2 hours.

To make a reservation, go to thediscoverycenter.org.