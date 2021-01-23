Buffalo Bills Off to Kansas City for AFC Title Game

Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson, left, runs away from Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) after intercepting his pass for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL divisional round football game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- The Buffalo Bills left Western New York today for Arrowhead Stadium to play the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game Sunday night.

This is the first time since the 1993-94 season that the Bills will be competing for a spot in the Super Bowl. Last season, the Chiefs won the AFC Championship and went on to win the Super Bowl.

“It’s been a process… We’re excited for this one… AFC Championship game here we come!” safety Micah Hyde said before boarding the plane.

Offensive lineman Dion Dawkins added, “McDermott has been doing a great job of just teaching how to trust the process.”

The Bills and Chiefs seem to meet on this stage every 27 years. In the 1966-67, the two teams battled for the AFL title at War Memorial Stadium in Buffalo. The Chiefs won this game and went on to lose against Green Bay for what is now known as Super Bowl I.

27 years later in January 1994, the teams met again in Buffalo to compete for the AFC title. The Bills led by Hall of Fame Coach Marv Levy and Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly beat the Chiefs and went on to lose in the Super Bowl against Dallas. This was the last time the Bills made the AFC Championship and Super Bowl.

In 2020-21, the Bills have made a triumphant return to this stage, fighting to get back to the Super Bowl. Buffalo is the underdog in this game, according to ESPN.

“Playing the underdog card… when you have a legit reason to do that, you play your best,” Steve Tasker said on the Buffalo Bills live stream Saturday.

Kick off is scheduled for Sunday, January 24 at 6:40 p.m. on CBS.