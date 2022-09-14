VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton University Creative Writing Program is hosting a virtual Zoom visit with award-winning author Lisa Ko on Tuesday, September 20th.

Ko will be discussing her book The Leavers, which was a 2017 National Book Award for Fiction finalist, won the 2016 PEN/Bellwether Prize for Socially Engaged Fiction and was a finalist for the 2018 PEN/Hemingway Award.

According to Binghamton, the book was also a national bestseller and named best book of the year by NPR, Entertainment Weekly, Buzzfeed, The Los Angeles Times, and others.

The Leavers, “Is a story of how a boy comes into his own when everything he loves is taken away, and how a mother learns to live with the mistakes of the past,” according to the New York Times.

An introduction will be provided by Lisa T. Yun, associate professor of Asian and Asian American studies and English.

The virtual event will begin at 7 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

You can sign on next Tuesday via the Zoom link here.