BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Binghamton University is hosting a free cybersecurity camp for over 20 middle school and high school teachers in July and August.

From 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on July 31, August 3 and August 7-10, Binghamton University will be hosting a free cybersecurity camp in room T1 of the Engineering Building, on campus.

The GenCyber Teacher Program targets middle school and high school teachers who are interested in teaching cybersecurity concepts in their classrooms. The program aims to ignite cybersecurity awareness in K-12 schools, improve teacher readiness to develop age-appropriate cybersecurity content and help students stay safe online. Computer and network fundamentals, cybersecurity ethics, cyberbullying and related topics will be covered.

The camp is funded by a $136,000 grant from the National Security Agency to faculty members at the Thomas J. Watson College of Engineering and Applied Science’s Department of Computer Science and the College of Community and Public Affairs’ (CCPA) Department of Teaching, Learning and Educational Leadership.

Participating teachers will receive $900, a Chromebook, lesson slides and a T-shirt.

For more information, go online. For questions, contact Ping Yang, camp director and Associate Professor of Computer Science, at pyang@binghamton.edu.