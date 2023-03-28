BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Amid increased mental health needs, U.S. Rep. Marc Molinaro has announced nearly $2 million for SUNY Binghamton to train school-based mental health professionals.

The funding, $1,788,183, is available through the U.S. Department of Education’s Mental Health Service Professionals Demonstration Program.

According to Molinaro, this funding comes as data from the CDC found that 1 in 6 students are likely experiencing childhood mental health disorders.

He said, “I’m proud to announce nearly $2 million in federal funds will be allocated to SUNY Binghamton to train school-based mental health professionals. This investment will help address the critical shortage of qualified professionals who can help our students navigate the challenges of mental health and emotional wellbeing. We must ensure our children have access to the resources they need to thrive, and this funding is a significant step in the right direction.”

Molinaro represents New York’s 19th Congressional District which includes Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, and Tioga counties, among others.