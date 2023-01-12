VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – There is ongoing debate among Americans regarding acceptable practices in public schools.

The Binghamton University Forum gathered to discuss these disagreements of schooling.

Adam Laats is a professor of Education at BU and spoke about why this fighting started in the first place, and how we need to address it moving forward.

Some of the many disagreements include banning certain books from a district or changing the curriculum entirely.

He says that this topic is a fine line and the only way to make change is to have these difficult conversations within our communities.

Professor of Education at Binghamton University Adam Laats says, “Historically, the message seems like America is really divided about all of this stuff, and in some ways, it is, we are. But in other ways, when you look harder in the archives, you see that there’s huge areas that people actually agree on. Like Americans of all backgrounds, nobody doesn’t want good public schools.”

Laats was a high school teacher himself and has written several books on the topic such as “The Other School Reformers, Conservative Activism in American Education.”

He has been interviewed by The Atlantic, The Washington Post, and Time about his expertise on the subject.

He says that these arguments are nothing new, and that Americans have been trying to interject their own political beliefs into schools for generations.