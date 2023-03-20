VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton University men’s hockey team are national champions.

The club team won the Division II AAU College Hockey National Championship last week with a 6 to 3 victory over Fairfield University.

Today, BU President Harvey Stenger, himself a hockey player, hosted the players outside his office for a short celebration.

The Bearcats went 6-0 in the tournament, avenging a loss in last year’s title game when they were short-handed due to injuries.

Captain Jack O’Bryan is a defenseman in his 4th year with the team.

He says it was incredible playing a sport that they love, with guys that they love, for a school that they love.

“All we’ve been talking about is how this is going to keep all of us bonded for the rest of our lives. We can come back in 20 years and all have this and be able to talk about it and go back and look at those videos and clips and have all of these memories together. It’s unbelievable, it’s such a great experience.”

O’Bryan plans to return next year and play as a graduate student.

He says that the level of play in club hockey is similar to varsity without the same time commitment.

The Bearcats finished their season 23-5-1.