Broome Tioga Habitat for Humanity is expanding on multiple levels.

Construction has been under way at 101 Adams Ave. in Endicott to act as the new headquarters for Habitat for Humanity’s state branch. This new location is directly next door to Broome Tioga’s Habitat headquarters at 103 Adams Ave.



The two story building plans on renting out the first floor to anyone in need of a professional conference room. The building is scheduled to be completed in a couple weeks.



Another new addition to the organization is the new executive director, Mari Giurastante. Starting her career off as an urban planner, working for the City of Binghamton on zoning boards, and partaking in several fixer-upper projects herself, Giurastante says this position is the epitome of her endeavors to strengthen our community.

Executive Director for Broome Tioga Habitat for Humanity Mari Giurastante says, “Our board is so involved and so committed, we’re a small organization of paid staff, but a large organization comprised of nearly forty volunteers, including the board and our construction crew. I’ve really just been so amazed at how committed our crew is.”

Along with everything else, Habitat for Humanity broke ground at a lot at 3492 Margery Street in Binghamton. The Broome County Land Bank contributed a donation in order to get construction underway for the new, three bedroom house.

You can donate, and find more information on their website at https://www.broomehabitat.org/.