(WIVT/WBGH) – School buses throughout the county have reported that over the past two years, there have been over 5,000 violations caught on camera.

Broome County’s School Bus Stop Arm Camera program started in June of 2021. The program is designed to catch and fine drivers who illegally pass school buses while the stop arm is extended.

This past February had the highest number of violations in a month, with 297, the next being March at 283.

Last week, Broome County Executive Jason Garnar held a news conference on Operations Safe Stop Day to remind motorists that they will be held accountable for illegally passing a school bus.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar says, “We will definitely have over five thousand before the school ends, so well over five-thousand in the past two years. That’s absolutely shocking to see how many people can continue to do this, but the difference, under this new program, is that people are actually getting caught.”

Each initial violation is a $250 fine which is sent to the driver via mail. The second and third violations in an 18-month period are $275 and $300 respectively.

Garnar says that despite the troubling number of violations over the two-years, they are still down 16% this school year compared to last.