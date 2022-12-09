BROOME COUNTY, NY – Broome County is once again experiencing a significant spike in drug overdose deaths.

According to the Broome County Health Department, there have been a suspected 7 deaths over the course of the past 11 days.



The total number of deaths this year is already 75 compared to 54 last year.



The health department is urging those using opioids such as heroin, fentanyl or prescription painkillers to utilize harm reduction strategies.



That includes having the opioid reversal drug Narcan available, using fentanyl test strips, and not using alone.



If you are on the site of an overdose, you’re urged to call 9-1-1.



Users can call 2-1-1 for access to Narcan, Narcan training and treatment options.